Bulloch County deputies searching for suspects after traffic stop

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County deputies are searching for two people who ran away from a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened in the area of Old Register Way and the Southern Comfort subdivision.

The suspects are a white woman and white man, according to officials. They say the woman is wearing jeans, a white shirt, and possibly wearing a backpack.

You’re asked to avoid the area at this time. Deputies also say people who live in the area should secure their homes and vehicles, and stay indoors.

Anyone with any information, or if you see a suspicious person in the area, call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at (912)764-8888.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.