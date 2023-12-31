Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps in the lower 30s for most with below-freezing conditions expected in our inland areas.

During this time, we’ll track “feels like” temps in the upper 20s for most. Plus, we’ll track a chance to see a few fog patches through daybreak. If you have any early morning plans, bundle up and be careful on the roads.

Throughout the day, I’ll be tracking sunny to mostly sunny skies as high warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s around the area. It’ll be a great day to be out and about. If you plan to be out tomorrow night, we’ll look for temps to cool down into the mid-40s through midnight.

We’ll track a little bit of cloud cover moving in, but you still should not have any trouble watching any fireworks. On New Year’s Day, I’ll look for starting temps back in the upper 30s for most.

We’ll return to the lower 60s Monday afternoon ahead of another cold front bringing in our next rain chance Monday afternoon into the evening. Cooler air returns during the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see another chance of rain and breezy winds on Thursday after a second cold front comes through.

