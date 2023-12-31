‘It hurts my feelings to see a lot of young kids dying:’ Prayer walk held to end gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Savannah used one of the final days of 2023 to host a prayer walk to end gun violence in Forsyth Park Saturday.

Community advocates gathering at the end of the year to continue to address an issue that’s top of mind for them gun violence in Savannah.

“It’s sad, it hurts my feelings to see a lot of young kids dying. I lost my nephew from gun violence. I lost a lot of my friends from it. It hurts,” Gun Violence Walk Organizer Debbie Bennett said.

This is Debbie Bennett. So far, she’s organized two community walks here in Savannah to raise awareness for gun violence.

“The idea came to me. I was laying in the bed, and this is what I wanted to do. So, I said I would go ahead and try it and I tried it the first time, it came out pretty good. So, they asked me if I would do a second walk and I said sure, so when all of this killing was going on, I said I would do another one.”

Luckily, according to data from the Savannah Police Department So far this year, homicides are down four compared to 2022 and down five from 2021.

However, non-domestic shootings or aggravated assaults have increased by 28 when compared to this time last year. It’s numbers like these community members say they want to see drop.

While Saturday’s prayer walk at Forsyth Park didn’t bring out as many people as they’d hoped – organizers say they plan to continue advocating for an end to gun violence with another walk in the future.

“Anytime I can see citizens doing their part to highlight this issue, then I want to come out and try and support them.”

