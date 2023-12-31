No. 6 Georgia throttles No. 5 Florida State in historically-large Orange Bowl win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No. 6 Georgia left no doubt Saturday afternoon in Miami, pummeling No. 5 Florida State 63-3 in the 90th edition of the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs turned the football over on downs on their first possession, then rattled off nine straight touchdown drives.

Georgia racked up 673 total yards of offense - 301 yards passing, 372 yards rushing.

Quarterback Carson Beck only played in the first half, completing 13 of his 19 passes for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both had multiple scores on the ground.

Several records were broken in the Dawgs’ win.

60-point win margin: largest margin of victory in any bowl game in college football history (previous record: 58 points, Georgia vs. TCU CFP Title)

42-3 halftime lead: largest halftime lead in Orange Bowl history (39 points)

673 total yards: Orange Bowl record

Seniors’ 50th win: most wins for a single class in program history (previous record: 49, c/o 2022)

Georgia ends their season 13-1, winning the program’s seventh consecutive bowl game.

Next up for the Bulldogs is the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on August 31st, 2024 against Clemson at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

