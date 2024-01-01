Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (Gray News) – Many people have pacts with loved ones about splitting prize money if they ever win the lottery. For two brothers in Virginia, that pact became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Tim and Steve Conwell have always had an arrangement when it comes to playing the lottery.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market in Cedar Bluff and selected a set of numbers containing family birthdays.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing, winning $230,000.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him,” Tim Conwell said.

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Bulloch County deputies searching for suspects after traffic stop
FILE - A previous fireworks show along River Street.
New Year’s Eve fireworks show to be held on Savannah’s Waterfront
The scene from an apartment fire in Richmond Hill Saturday that left 6 people displaced.
6 people displaced after apartment fire in Richmond Hill
Prayer walk held to end gun violence
‘It hurts my feelings to see a lot of young kids dying:’ Prayer walk held to end gun violence
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the...
SC Highway Patrol investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
Search continues for home invasion suspect in Candler County
More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse.
More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids