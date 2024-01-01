Community donating items to those impacted by Richmond Hill apartment fire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill family is starting off the new year without a home following a weekend fire.

It happened Saturday at the Ashton apartment complex just off Harris Trail Road.

This fire left six people displaced.

Four people, including two children, were able to escape the flames upstairs.

Richmond Hill Fire says two people in the downstairs unit were also forced to evacuate.

The flames started around 2 p.m. Saturday and could be seen shooting out from the upstairs unit.

Richmond Hill Fire says crews arrived within minutes, but it did not take long for those who live here to lose everything.

Everyone was able to get out OK and first responders say they had to rescue a cat.

Boarded up siding and charred windows are all that remain.

Many are now looking to help. While cleanup and the investigation continue, they’re coming to Richmond Hill’s Fire Station 1 to drop off donations for the family in need.

Capt. Chad Woodard says the department is looking for clothes, pet supplies, school items and towels.

The two children are a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

In just 48 hours, firefighters have already received several bags of donations.

“One thing with our community, they always go above and beyond with helping out when something like this happens. It’s always a good feeling,” Capt. Woodard said.

As people continue to drop off items, Capt. Woodard hopes the donation pile continues to grow.

“It’s always heartbreaking when something like this happens. We just try to do whatever we can, and this community always comes together and helps,” Capt. Woodard said.

Donations can be dropped off outside Richmond Hill Fire Station 1 on Ford Avenue.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.