Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your 2023, I’ll look for mostly clear skies as temps drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps in the mid to upper 30s for most.

However, it’ll likely feel a few degrees cooler due to the light winds expected around the area. We’re tracking the chance to see a few areas of dense fog move in from the SW overnight.

This will lead to harsh commuting conditions for anyone returning to work tomorrow. Be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to travel. Luckily, the majority of this fog should lift out by mid to late morning.

Throughout the day, I’ll be tracking sunny to mostly sunny skies as high warm into the mid to lower 60s for most. Then, our next cold front should come in closer to sunset which could lead to a few light showers as it exits toward the coast.

Cooler air returns during the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see another chance of rain and breezy winds late Wednesday through the start of Thursday after a second cold front comes through with our next Gulf system.

Followed by the next big rain chance throughout the day on Saturday. There are still a lot of moving parts to the weather this week. So, be sure to stay updated on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.