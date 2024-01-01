First-time mom welcomes first Savannah baby of 2024
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Candler hospital welcomed the very first baby of 2024 in Savannah.
The baby girl, Southern Kate, was born Monday at 12:47 a.m. at 5 pounds, 15 ounces.
Her mom says she was due at the end of January, so it was a pleasant surprise for her to be born on the holiday.
“12:47 a.m. I was looking out the window during labor and there were fireworks, you could see them,” Blakley Banks said.
Banks said this was extra special as she’s a first-time mother.
