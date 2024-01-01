Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

First-time mom welcomes first Savannah baby of 2024

(WTOC)
By Jasmine Butler
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Candler hospital welcomed the very first baby of 2024 in Savannah.

The baby girl, Southern Kate, was born Monday at 12:47 a.m. at 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Her mom says she was due at the end of January, so it was a pleasant surprise for her to be born on the holiday.

“12:47 a.m. I was looking out the window during labor and there were fireworks, you could see them,” Blakley Banks said.

Banks said this was extra special as she’s a first-time mother.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Bulloch County deputies searching for suspects after traffic stop
The scene from an apartment fire in Richmond Hill Saturday that left 6 people displaced.
6 people displaced after apartment fire in Richmond Hill
FILE - A previous fireworks show along River Street.
New Year’s Eve fireworks show to be held on Savannah’s Waterfront
Prayer walk held to end gun violence
‘It hurts my feelings to see a lot of young kids dying:’ Prayer walk held to end gun violence
FILE - A previous fireworks show along River Street.
Locals and tourists alike ring in 2024 in downtown Savannah

Latest News

Community donating items to those impacted by Richmond Hill apartment fire
*
Savannah residents, visitors share 2024 New Year’s resolutions
THE News at 5
Savannah residents, visitors share 2024 New Year’s resolutions
*
Savannah businesses see large New Year’s crowds