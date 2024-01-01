Sky Cams
‘He’s crying for his owner’: Dog leads woman to man’s body

A woman said she she saw posts about a German shepherd running around her neighborhood and spotted him from her front porch. (Source: KCRA/Nicole Heartman)
By KCRA staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Catherine DeFazio said she saw posts online about a German shepherd running around her neighborhood in Sacramento, California, and spotted him from her front porch.

“So then it ran right by the street there, and I’m like, ‘No, don’t go to the street. Don’t,’” she said. “And he went right there in the bushes about three feet from the walkway. I can’t believe it. So he went in this and he looked up. And he made this yelp, and he just, like, looked me like that in my eyes, like this, like. And I looked over, and I’m like, there’s no way there’s a dead body.”

“So I walked here and there he was,” DeFazio said. “When you’re out there lonely and or you’re by yourself, an animal’s everything to you.”

DeFazio said she immediately called police. The coroner’s office determined the man had been dead for a week.

“I started putting 2 and 2 together. I knew I never seen that dog before, and I realized it was his,” she said.

DeFazio said she spent the next two weeks working to catch the German shepherd.

“I propped up with dark clothes on in the bushes and literally with the flashlights. And I’m like, I can do this. If anyone can do it, I could do it,” she said.

DeFazio enlisted the help of two other women working to find him a rescue shelter.

“He’s healthy. He’s in good shape. He’s sweet as can be. But he’s crying for his owner. He wants his owner. And that’s obviously not happening now,” said Nicole Hartman, who works with several dog rescues.

She said the German shepherd is just not ready for private adoption this moment.

“Give me 30 days,” she said. “He’s going to be a whole different dog. Right now, he’s sad. He’s depressed. He’s crying. He’s not eating. He’s not drinking. I think he finally peed. But it’s going to take him a good week to decompress.”

As for DeFazio, she said she’s just happy to have found the dog and got him to a safe place, all in honor of is owner.

“It felt like he was grateful he was found, and I felt like the dog did take me to him. And all I could do is be respectful and preserve his honor, whether he was homeless, chose to be or not,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

