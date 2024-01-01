Locals and tourists alike ring in 2024 in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah brought in the new year with celebrations across the city, including in the Plant Riverside District.

Revelers say the party has just begun.

“We’re going to watch the fireworks and have a great time.”

“We are down here at river street doing everything we can do, because the kids are at grandmas.”

People lined the streets Sunday night to bring the year in... some visiting Savannah for the very first time.

“This is my first time in Savannah. He is from here so he’s showing me around and we’re just walking around seeing the historic landmarks for the new year.”

“We came here all the way from Florence, South Carolina to have us a good time.”

“We’re here to celebrate the new year, I didn’t want to celebrate in Atlanta, so I just came down here with him with his job...he’s here working so I decided to come here to celebrate.”

They say they’re looking forward to the year ahead.

“I’m looking forward to 2024 man, it’s been a good long year.”

“I am really excited. We just got married, we just had baby and good things are in the future.”

“I’m looking forward to achieving more goals, I’ve kind of set some goals at the end of the year that I feel will come into fruition in 2024, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

The night included live music and festivities for the community to enjoy, ending with fireworks over the Savannah River at midnight.

