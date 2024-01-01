Sky Cams
Residents, visitors enjoy expanded Christmas Market at Plant Riverside

(WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the holiday festivities ending, many took to Savannah’s Plant Riverside District this weekend to spend their New Year’s Eve holiday.

The annual Christmas Market was particularly busy this past weekend. The market itself has doubled in size since last year, providing citygoers with added shopping options this time around.

Event coordinators say the market’s influx of holiday traffic began well before the turn of the New Year.

“New Year’s Eve specifically was the culmination of our holiday season that started right at Thanksgiving. So, we started seeing people on Thanksgiving. We had the market opening on Black Friday. People come to shop. People come to look. People come to listen to entertainment. And just really enjoy the riverfront, culminating with fireworks last night,” Plant Riverside Director of Marketing, Brigitte Van Baelen said.

2023 may officially be over, but there’s still a little time to check out Plant Riverside’s Christmas Market. The market will be open until 8 p.m. on Monday. So, if you want to stop by, now’s the time.

