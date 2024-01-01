Savannah businesses see large New Year’s crowds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy holiday season is wrapping up as hundreds of people flocked to Savannah for New Year’s Eve.

Businesses downtown are back up and running after the New Year’s Eve rush on Sunday night.

“We had a great morning; we had a great time. Everyone was having fun. Everyone was enjoying their lives, and we were just here rooting them on, just rocking and rolling. This whole week has blurred together. We’re a little delirious,” said Sarah Moore and Caitlin Weed, the general manager and assistant general manager at Hitch.

“Business has been a little bit slower this morning, I imagine everyone’s off to a slower start on New Years Day, but people are starting to roll in, the oven is hot and we’re ready to roll,” Hop Atomica owner Smith Mathews said.

They say this holiday season has been a little overwhelming, but a great one.

“We’re doing double the numbers that we did last year, way more people are in Savannah than last year from what I remember,” Weed said.

“We’ve been very fortunate, the week between Christmas and New Years has just been banging, it’s been awesome,” Mathews said.

They say it’s been all hands-on deck and they’re ready to take on a new year of business.

“We have an amazing staff and we’re doing some really great things,” Mathews said.

“The staff that helped us get through, I mean, they have been working nonstop. They’re rockstars, yeah, for real,” Moore said.

