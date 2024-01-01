Sky Cams
Savannah residents, visitors share 2024 New Year’s resolutions

*(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the new year also comes new resolutions.

Whether they want to continue good habits or accomplish a goal, WTOC asked Forsyth Park visitors a simple question - What is your New Year’s resolution?

The answers were wide-ranging.

Some focused on family.

“I’m a new grandma, my daughter just had a baby. My New Year’s resolution is to be a great grandma, mom and protector,” South Carolina resident Sophia Thompson said. “At first I wasn’t too excited, but now I’m in love.”

While others wanted to improve their mind.

“I sort of want to focus more on my mental health and personal life,” said Ana Mudric, who was visiting Savannah from Ottawa.

“Less stress, lowkey, no stress,” Savannah resident Tracy Dubensky said.

Of course, some hope to spread a little more kindness.

Whatever their goals are for 2024, some were a little skeptical about how successful they’ll actually be.

“Sometimes I thrive on chaos, so it’s a little bit hard to keep that stress level down but I’m definitely going to try,” Dubensky said.

But all are looking forward to being out with the old and ringing in the new.

“A little bit of difficulty in 2023 and I’m ready for a clean slate in 2024,” Dubensky said.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Source: WTOC
