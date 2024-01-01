Search continues for home invasion suspect in Candler County

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues for a suspect after a home invasion Sunday night in Candler County.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media that deputies had responded in the Daniel Street area for a home invasion.

The suspect, who was only described as an over 6-foot tall, skinny Black male, was intoxicated and armed with a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the Metter Police Department will be handling the investigation.

