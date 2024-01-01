Sky Cams
Tips for eating healthier in the new year

By Becky Sattero
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Is today the first day of a new you?

As challenging as that might sound, taking on seemingly larger changes could be the key to succeeding at the single most common resolution - losing weight.

Rebekah Laurance is a registered dietitian with SouthCoast Health in Savannah and she recommends that making weight loss a part of other lifestyle changes, because that could reduce the pressure you feel when it’s time to step on the scale. She suggests to look at losing weight as the result of a new habit, rather than your sole focus heading into the new year.

