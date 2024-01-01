Tybee Island celebrates the new year

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a yearly tradition that brings many out to Tybee Island each year.

The fireworks will start right at midnight and organizers say the best spot for a view will be on South Beach.

As folks prepared for tonight’s events, organizers say the anticipation among Tybee’s locals has been building.

Not only because it’s a fun way to kick off the New Year, but also because it’s a time many local business owners rely on.

Most tourists don’t turn to the island in the winter, so organizers say it’s a great way to get more locals out shopping.

“It’s a lot slower of a time for the businesses. Most of them really adjust their hours for the holidays or they’ll close for extended periods of time just because there aren’t enough people out here supporting them. Anytime that you can support a local business or shop local, try to do that, because it’s going straight back to another family,” said Cassidi Kendrick, Main Street Director.

The festivities don’t end with the fireworks but continue into New Year’s Day where folks with hit the water for a polar plunge.

