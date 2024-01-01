Warmer today, cooler tomorrow!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our new year starts out on a cool note with lows in the upper 30s for inland areas and lower 40s around Savannah.

Temperatures are warmer this morning, but we are still in the 30s and 40s. Grab a jacket if you are heading out early! pic.twitter.com/zXB0rnAOYr — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 1, 2024

If you’re working the morning, the roads will be all dry for our commute! This afternoon will be warmer than any time this weekend, with highs in the lower 60s. A cold front moves in late today, ushering in colder air for Tuesday. Most of us will remain dry, but we will watch for some showers to form offshore.

2024 starts out with mostly clear skies and highs in the 60s! pic.twitter.com/9elpSnOSKj — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 1, 2024

Tuesday starts out in the mid 30s around Savannah, with lows near freezing for inland communities. Below-average temperatures hang out all day with highs only in the low to mid 50s behind the cold front.

Wednesday morning will be even colder with lows at or below freezing from I-95 to the west. We’ll rebound in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next best chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Go ahead and plan on wet roads for the Thursday morning commute thanks to a system moving through from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain clears by the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday looks dry and cool with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs back in the mid 50s. We’ll then see another good chance of rain on Saturday!

