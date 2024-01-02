1 dead after shooting at New Year’s Eve party in Jeff Davis Co.

JEFF COUNTY DAVIS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday.

Police say Leceddrick Mitchell was killed at a New Year’s Eve party shortly after midnight in Jeff Davis County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or click here to submit tips online.

Leceddrick Mitchell was killed at a New Year's Eve party shortly after midnight today in Hazlehurst, Georgia (Jeff Davis County).

