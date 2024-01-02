14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside his home

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Burton Monday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting gunfire in the area of Pulaski Drive around 9:38 p.m.

Within minutes, a second call was received from a nearby home on Castle Rock Road reporting a gunshot victim.

Deputies arrived at the Castle Rock Road residence and found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

According to police, the teen was playing video games inside his home when gunfire erupted from the roadway, striking the home, and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Two other people were inside the home when the shooting occurred and were not injured.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call our non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1110.

