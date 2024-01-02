140th City of Savannah Council to be inaugurated on Jan. 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s 140th administration will be sworn in, Jan. 2, 2024.

A majority of council members will keep their seats for another term.

The only change, Carol Bell won the Post 1, At-Large seat replacing Kesha Gibson-Carter who lost a mayoral bid in the fall.

“We have a council that’s veteran now. They all have at least four years in. We can get in and get right to work. It wasn’t that way four years ago, but right now, I like the team that’s on the field,” said Mayor Van Johnson, City of Savannah.

Among the many issues council members are expected to take action on in the new term include what will happen to the city’s civic center, increasing affordable housing, and forging a balance between residential life and tourism.

“I see us as being a transformative council...moving in a way that not only makes history but also makes sense. We have to look at ways of being able to make sure the Savannah we know is the Savannah we pass down better than when we found it,” said Mayor Johnson.

The new council’s inauguration comes ahead of what’s expected to be major growth in the Coastal Empire...thanks in part to recent manufacturing announcements.

Sixth district Alderman Kurtis Purtee called the recent election one of the most important.

He expects talks between city and county officials to ramp up as they work to address the area’s growing pains.

“We need to bring everyone to the table and everybody’s going to have to put forth their fair share of not only input but financial dollars as we try to fix these issues,” said Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

City council members also have a list of priorities they’d like state lawmakers to take up when the Georgia General Assembly is back in session starting on Monday, Jan. 8, including the waiving of development impact fees for workforce and affordable housing plus support for the creation of a local Homeless Court.

