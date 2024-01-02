2024 inauguration for Savannah’s city council happening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the start of the next chapter in leadership in Savannah.

The 2024 inauguration of the 140th Administration of the City of Savannah will be today.

The new face for City Council this term is the return of Carol Bell who will replace Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter in the At-Large Post 1 seat.

Gibson-Carter had to vacate her seat in order to run for Mayor - a race which incumbent Van Johnson won.

The make-up of Savannah’s city council will remain largely unchanged following November’s election. Eight of the nine members were voted back into office by sizable margins.

Incumbent Mayor Van Johnson will be sworn in for his second term Tuesday.

The mayor says the voting outcome to keep City Council nearly intact comes largely as a sign of trust from those in this community.

“People are satisfied with the direction of this city. We have heard so many lies, so many mistruths, so many misdirection about this administration. And I think that clearly the people have spoken,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The inauguration will take place at the Savannah Civic Center’s Johnny Mercer Theatre at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

All are welcome to attend.

Mayor Van Johnson will deliver the inaugural address.

Following the ceremony, there will be reception in the ballroom with music by Savannah’s Nickel Bag of Funk.

