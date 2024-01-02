Atlanta Hawks partner with Gray’s Peachtree TV to broadcast 10 games free, over the air

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Through an agreement with Gray Television’s Peachtree TV and the Peachtree Sports Network, 10 Atlanta Hawks games will be watchable on broadcast television.

The games will air on Peachtree Sports Network (PSN), which is part of WTOC’s programming lineup. PSN is available in the Savannah area on channel 19.3 and in the Beaufort, S.C. area on channel 31.3.

The first game will be the Hawks home game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Jan. 12.

The Peachtree Sports Network will broadcast every Friday night Hawks game for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season with the exception of the team’s March 8 game at Memphis. In lieu of that game, PSN will broadcast the match up versus New Orleans on March 10.

The games were made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Southeast. Peachtree TV and the Peachtree Sports Network will utilize the Bally Sports Southeast production team and the on-air crew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and courtside reporter Tabitha Turner for this 10-game package of games.

The Friday night slate of games includes home and road matchups, highlighted by marquee matchups against the Miami Heat (1/19), Dallas Mavericks (1/26), Phoenix Suns (2/2), and Philadelphia 76ers (2/9).

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.