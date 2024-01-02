Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 50-year-old woman

Cartina Jefferson
Cartina Jefferson(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County’s Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 50-year-old woman.

Cartina Jefferson was reported missing early Tuesday morning by family members that are concerned for her well-being.

Jefferson left her Kinloch Road in Dale at around 3:30 a.m. She was wearing black joggers and a blue jacket.

Jefferson is 5′8″ and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First-time mom welcomes first Savannah baby of 2024
Search continues for home invasion suspect in Candler County
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
FILE - A previous fireworks show along River Street.
Locals and tourists alike ring in 2024 in downtown Savannah
Source: WTOC
Bulloch County deputies searching for suspects after traffic stop

Latest News

THE News at 5
2024 inauguration for Savannah’s city council happening Tuesday
Savannah Police responds to ShotSpotter call in the 1300 block of Love Street
Savannah Police responds to ShotSpotter call in the 1300 block of Love Street
2024 inauguration for Savannah’s city council happening Tuesday