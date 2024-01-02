Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 50-year-old woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County’s Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 50-year-old woman.

Cartina Jefferson was reported missing early Tuesday morning by family members that are concerned for her well-being.

Jefferson left her Kinloch Road in Dale at around 3:30 a.m. She was wearing black joggers and a blue jacket.

Jefferson is 5′8″ and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.