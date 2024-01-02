Sky Cams
Cooler today with plenty of sunshine!

WTOC First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday starts out in the mid 30s around Savannah, with lows near freezing for inland communities.

Below-average temperatures hang out all day with highs only in the low to mid 50s behind the cold front. We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day followed by clear skies tonight. Temperatures will return to the 40s after sunset.

Wednesday morning will be even colder with lows at or below freezing from I-95 through our inland communities. We’ll rebound in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Grab the rain gear before heading out the door, our rain chance goes up Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

Go ahead and plan on wet roads for the Thursday morning commute. The rain should be gone by daybreak, but roads will still be damp. Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid 50s.

Friday looks dry and cool with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs back in the mid to upper50s. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll then see another good chance of rain on Saturday. If you have outdoor plans during the afternoon and the evening, you might want to push them inside.

Drier weather returns Sunday, but we are already looking ahead at another chance of storms on Tuesday of next week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

