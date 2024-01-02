A new Georgia law goes into effect designed to save lives

All dispatchers in the state are now required to receive training to give CPR instructions over the phone.
911 new laws
By Brendan Keefe
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -“Let me go ahead and get the ambulance started for you, okay?” That’s all a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport 911 dispatcher could do to save a dying man in the airport’s south economy lot in 2020.

The dispatcher was not allowed to give CPR instructions to Thomas Lawson’s wife during the 19 minutes she waited for the airport ambulance to respond. Lawson was dead by the time help arrived.

The airport’s dispatch center was among more than half of all 911 centers in Georgia that did not train their operators and dispatchers to provide medical pre-arrival instructions over the phone. After my 2021 investigation, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport immediately hired EMDs (emergency medical dispatchers) and trained its existing staff to give CPR instructions to 911 callers.

As of January 1, 2024, all 911 dispatchers in Georgia are required to receive training in Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (T-CPR). It allows operators and dispatchers to guide an emergency caller to saves lives over the phone.

Senate Bill 505 was signed into law in 2022, but the Georgia General Assembly delayed full implementation until this year to give 911 centers and the Georgia Public Safety Training Center time to develop and fund the now-mandatory training programs.

The American Heart Association has pushed for passage of T-CPR in Georgia for years. The bill never made it out of committee until my investigative reports highlighted several deaths where 911 callers couldn’t get CPR guidance.

T-CPR is now the bare minimum in Georgia. Many 911 centers, including the one at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, go a step further by providing a full range of medical pre-arrival instructions by certifying their dispatchers as EMDs.

EMD and T-CPR instructions are standardized so every dispatcher will give identical instructions when the caller indicates the victim isn’t breathing or the caller can’t find a pulse.

Prior to the new law, only 74 of the state’s 154 dispatch centers offered T-CPR or EMD pre-arrival instructions.

Now every 911 center in Georgia provides at least T-CPR.

