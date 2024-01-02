Gullah-Geechee Farmsgiving Brunch to be held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Forsyth Farmer’s Market will have its largest vendor turnout ever on this, the first Saturday of 2024 and then the next day will take yet another step into a bright and busy future with the inaugural Gullah-Geechee Farmsgiving Brunch.

Dr. Deidre Grim is the executive director of the Forsyth Farmer’s Market, She joined Morning Break with Food Network guest chef, Gina Capers Willis of Savannah with a look at how this weekend’s new event will help benefit local farmers.

