How to get back into a routine after the holidays?

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks the first day back to work or school for many after some time off for the holidays.

That can come with some additional stress as you try to get back into your everyday routine.

Experts say the first step in getting back into your routine is acknowledging it’s not going to be easy.

“It does feel hard. Our bodies are going to probably feel a bit tired. Maybe we’ve been over indulging in certain areas and our bodies just don’t feel good,” Mary Jo Horton said.

Horton says trying to catch up on all the emails, phone calls or other tasks you have can be extremely stressful, so it’s good to set expectations for yourself on how much you can actually get done.

“We’re not going to just come back, show up one day and clear out all the tasks, feel great, drink all the water, eat all the healthy food, move all the steps we want. We really want to come back in a way that says, what do I want the end of the week to look like and can I set some goals for what coming back can be?” Horton said.

And for those of you with kids also struggling to get back into their school routine as well, Horton says the most important thing is to get their sleep schedule back on track.

“We know they’re going to be tired, we know their going to have stomach ailments and headaches and not feel physically well, but really trying to get them back into that sleep routine I think is so critical.”

