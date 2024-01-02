Junior Achievement Ga in Savannah nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 100 years, Junior Achievement Worldwide has been teaching financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness to children.

Now the organization with chapters across the world including JA Georgia in Savannah has reached a major milestone.

JA has been nominated for 2 consecutive years for the Nobel Peace Prize.

WTOC has been a longtime supporter of Junior Achievement, but with this kind of recognition, we just had to go back to get a closer look.

Thousands of 6th and 7th graders from surrounding counties come through the JA Colonial Group Discovery Center every year.

Although most people are very familiar with the organization’s mission of empowering the next generation with the knowledge, capacity and motivation to thrive, this Nobel Peace Prize nomination for a second year is quite a shocker.

Not because the organization isn’t worthy, but because it’s such an integral part of our lives here in coastal GA.

“Being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize really is sort of mind blowing . You know you grow up your whole life hearing about the Nobel Prize for literature and the Nobel Prize for math , and then you hear about the Nobel Peace Prize and to be involved with an organization, that is really involved with education, but that people see the value and what we’re doing. I think that is a really nice nod to the fact that what we’re doing has an impact on Peace on people feeling like they are safe,” JA Vice President Camille Russo said.

The Discovery Center has become the nerve center for those teachings. After extensive work in the classroom, these 7th graders from Bulloch County’s Langston Chapel Middle School are taking part in the JA Finance Park.

“They get an iPad and are randomly given a personal scenario- how much education they have - what their job is- what they make per month - if they have any dependents,” Russo said.

“They get to visit 18 different storefronts inside of the DC, and within each one, they are researching and learning more about what it’s like to be an adult. For instance, when they visit the Critz, an automotive dealership, they learn about the real cost of vehicle ownership. They get to apply for an auto loan. They find out whether or not they have enough money to afford that transportation method.”

“Other areas they get to visit and learn about include the YMCA with a learn about childcare and the cost of raising children. They also visit Georgia Power and learn about things they can do in order to influence their power usage and the bill that they pay for that,” Site Director Ellen O’Connor said.

That’s just some of the life changing lessons students learn.

“When you’re shopping You need to consider basic needs food, personal care items but you can also consider a few wants,” 7th grader Finn Haymons said.

Great lessons for anyone to live by.

Recently we learned Junior Achievement didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize, but what an accomplishment to be among the nominees.

“For us to have someone to say, we’re making a difference in world peace, it just makes going to work every day that much sweeter. "

