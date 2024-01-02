Lanes of Abercorn Street closed after police chase, crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after crashing on Abercorn Street on Tuesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a shots-fired call on Nicholson Circle. A police chase was started with the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect hit multiple other cars on Abercorn Street in front of St. Joseph’s Hospital. One of the people has serious injuries, according to police.

The suspect is in custody.

Westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are currently shutdown and will likely be for several more hours.

