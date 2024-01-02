Making the most out of New Year’s resolutions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Experts here say New Year’s resolutions can be very beneficial, but that’s only if they’re implemented into your routine in a healthy way.

“We are rolling into the new year with our same selves and our same lives and our same stressors,” said Mary Jo Horton, Manger of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health Hospital.

That’s why it’s so important that we don’t set impractical goals for ourselves, according to Horton.

“If I have not been working out or active for the last year and I make a New Year’s resolution that I’m going to work out every day, then that’s not helpful and my body’s actually not going feel very good about that,” said Horton.

Which is why some fitness experts say it’s important to start small.

“15 minutes. If you can go 15 minutes, you can do another five minutes to build up to 30 minutes,” said Sheena Allen, founder of The Firm.

Allen says it can be scary to start going to the gym, which is why she encourages you take it slow at first.

“Just take a step back. Take one foot in front of the other and try something new, try different styles, try different instructors, and just have a blast,” said Allen.

Making sure to not place too much pressure on yourself is another element Horton says is key as you start working towards your resolution.

“Because we create this huge thing that’s not realistic and then we put ourselves down and criticize ourselves and then we end up giving up all together,” said Horton.

But she says if you implement a small change that can fit in with your daily lifestyle, you should be able to reach the goals you’re looking for.

