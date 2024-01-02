Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Me, Myself, and Us Concert Series to be held Saturday

By Tim Guidera
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The “Me, Myself and Us’' Concert Series is heading into a new year of bringing Rock n’ Roll insiders to the Coastal Empire, beginning with a show next weekend right here at Plant Riverside District.

Thomas Claxton put the series together with the relationships and friendships he has formed through years in the music industry.

Claxton joined Morning Break with a look ahead to the Saturday, January 13th show downstairs at District Live.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First-time mom welcomes first Savannah baby of 2024
Search continues for home invasion suspect in Candler County
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
FILE - A previous fireworks show along River Street.
Locals and tourists alike ring in 2024 in downtown Savannah
Source: WTOC
Bulloch County deputies searching for suspects after traffic stop

Latest News

Gullah-Geechee Farmsgiving Brunch to be held Sunday
Gullah-Geechee Farmsgiving Brunch to be held Sunday
Gullah-Geechee Farmsgiving Brunch to be held Sunday
Gullah-Geechee Farmsgiving Brunch to be held Sunday
‘Me, Myself, and Us’ Concert Series to be held Saturday
‘Me, Myself, and Us’ Concert Series to be held Saturday
*
Tybee Polar Plunge to ring in the new year