More DUI arrests in Chatham Co. during New Year’s celebration than over Christmas holiday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 64 people were booked here at the Chatham County Jail for driving under the influence from Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

That’s higher than Christmas weekend but lower than St. Patrick’s Day.

In the days leading up to the New Year holiday, several agencies including the Savannah Police Department said they would be out in full force as people rang in 2024.

Even with a heavy police presence, it was a deadly weekend on Georgia roads.

The state’s department of public safety says there were nine traffic fatalities statewide during the New Year holiday period.

That includes a Candler County wreck that Georgia State Patrol says left the driver of a Chevy Tahoe dead after she lost control of her car while trying to steer around a chair in her lane on I-16.

GSP says the New Year holiday travel period ended at midnight last night.

It’s not clear if any of the traffic fatalities across the state were DUI-related.

