Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

More DUI arrests in Chatham Co. during New Year’s celebration than over Christmas holiday

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 64 people were booked here at the Chatham County Jail for driving under the influence from Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

That’s higher than Christmas weekend but lower than St. Patrick’s Day.

In the days leading up to the New Year holiday, several agencies including the Savannah Police Department said they would be out in full force as people rang in 2024.

Even with a heavy police presence, it was a deadly weekend on Georgia roads.

The state’s department of public safety says there were nine traffic fatalities statewide during the New Year holiday period.

That includes a Candler County wreck that Georgia State Patrol says left the driver of a Chevy Tahoe dead after she lost control of her car while trying to steer around a chair in her lane on I-16.

GSP says the New Year holiday travel period ended at midnight last night.

It’s not clear if any of the traffic fatalities across the state were DUI-related.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after police chase, crash on Abercorn Street
First-time mom welcomes first Savannah baby of 2024
14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside his home
14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside his home
Search continues for home invasion suspect in Candler County
Gray Television partnered with Poynter Institute's Mediawise project to empower people to...
New law passed in Georgia to protect online consumers

Latest News

THE News at 5
2024 inauguration for Savannah’s city council happening Tuesday
new school zone speed cameras in Savannah
‘We need people to slow down:’ Drivers react to new school zone speed cameras in Savannah
Making the most out of New Year’s resolutions
THE News at 4
14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside his home
Young Thug
Young Thug wears sweater into court with large object concealed