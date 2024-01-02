Sky Cams
New law passed in Georgia to protect online consumers

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new law called the Online Automatic Renewal Transparency Act going into effect in Georgia, Monday, January 1, is targeting recurring online subscriptions.

Lawmakers say there are two problems this bill addresses, the first is recurring subscription bills. The second addresses 3rd party delivery services.

It’s not uncommon for people to sign up and forget about their subscription so this law requires the companies to now notify you before they take those payments out

In the past, it was not required by law to notify after a free trial was up or subscriptions began to automatically renew. Now under this bill not only do they have to notify you before the money is taken out they are also requiring a simplified cancellation process.

In 2022 C+R research surveyed just how much Americans think they spend on subscriptions vs how much they spend on them. That study said that the average price per month that people are spending is 210 dollars, while 42% of those people didn’t know they were paying for them.

This bill is looking to cut down on that and provide much more transparency.

The second problem the bill addresses 3rd party delivery services like Uber Eats, Doordash, and Postmates. This bill it is prohibits the ability to add restaurants to their services or even use the restaurant’s likeness without written permission from the restaurants.

Governor Brian Kemp officially signed off on this bill this past May and it will be in effect moving forward.

Source: WTOC
