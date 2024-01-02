Savannah 12-year-old Kaden Shuman hosting sports podcast with help from family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kaden Shuman grew up loving sports. At 12 years old, he’s expressing that love in a unique way.

“I don’t like to talk about me. I like to talk about other people. So it kind of like makes me happy when I can talk about other people and how they succeed, Shuman said.

Kaden talks about other people on his podcast “Spotlight with the Shuman’s”.

The idea started when he showed interest in local athletes competing in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

“I think we noticed two years ago when he started following the guys from high school on social media. My wife and I decided we wanted to do a podcast where he could sit down with local athletes and mentors around Savannah, and kind of get their perspective on sports,” Kyunnie Shuman said.

Their perspective helped Kaden fulfill a calling. While enjoying the product on the field, it’s the production off of it that he connected with the most.

“I started watching NFL and college. I would like to listen to the commentators. I just liked the sound of it, the interviewing and stuff of it.”

Not only has it allowed Kaden to break out of his shell, but it’s also given the entire family an opportunity to grow in a different way.

“My dad first. My dad started. Then my mom, and my sister even encouraged me. It was a lot of help from them.“

“Just to be able to go to sports games with him, and just to experience this. Being with him as a father, to experience that with your son, man I love it. I love being with him, I love shooting, I can’t ask with no more.”

”Spotlight with the Shuman’s” is just getting started.

Going into a new year is a time for the family to reflect, and let’s Kaden preach his lesson of patience.

“My hope is that the stuff I’m instilling in him, when he has kids he can remember all of this stuff and give it to his kids, and do better than I did.”

“You can do many things at a time as long as you’re just patient. Don’t go ahead and rush it, be patient, and you can do anything at a time.”

