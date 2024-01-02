Savannah Police responds to ShotSpotter call in the 1300 block of Love Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place, Monday, January 1.

According to police, they responded to a ShotSpotter report in the 1300 block of Love Street around 8:45 p.m.

A victim was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

