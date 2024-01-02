SC gas prices climb as national average falls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are heading opposite to the national average.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline rose 6.9 cents over the past week to an average of $2.91, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state.

Palmetto State gas prices are 1.7 cents higher than a month ago and 1.3 cents lower than one year ago.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Charleston selling gas for $2.67 per gallon.

CLICK HERE to see gas prices in your neighborhood.

Across the state, the cheapest station as of Monday morning was priced at $2.57 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.79, a difference of $1.22.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gasoline fell 1.6 cents over the past week to $3.06. The national average is down 17.3 cents from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than one year ago based on GasBuddy data from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines. Illinois is one such example, falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation’s lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago. The good news continues for average diesel prices, which slipped below $4 per gallon again and stand at their lowest level since the summer.”

The national average for a gallon of diesel fell 4.5 cents in the last week to $3.96 per gallon.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.