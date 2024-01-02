STARS Learning Center announces opening of childcare centers at Rincon and Guyton elementary schools for ECSD staff

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County School District recently introduced STARS - Supports Teachers and Rising Students Early Learning Center, a comprehensive childcare program designed to support Effingham County School District (ECSD) staff.

The grand opening and open house, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rincon Elementary and Guyton Elementary.

The center will be conveniently located at Rincon and Guyton Elementary Schools offering quality childcare services from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m for children aged 6 weeks to 4 years old, starting on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

With a focus on preparing children for a successful school career, the daycare program aims to equip them with the essential skills, knowledge, and emotional readiness needed to thrive in a formal educational setting.

The state-of-the-art facilities are attached to Rincon Elementary and Guyton Elementary, offering two daycares exclusively for ECSD employees. This new childcare provides ECSD employees with a convenient and high-quality solution for their childcare needs.

