STARS Learning Center announces opening of childcare centers at Rincon and Guyton elementary schools for ECSD staff

Parents and children visited Rincon Elementary School during open house hours on Tuesday night.
Parents and children visited Rincon Elementary School during open house hours on Tuesday night. Source: WTOC.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County School District recently introduced STARS - Supports Teachers and Rising Students Early Learning Center, a comprehensive childcare program designed to support Effingham County School District (ECSD) staff.

The grand opening and open house, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rincon Elementary and Guyton Elementary.

The center will be conveniently located at Rincon and Guyton Elementary Schools offering quality childcare services from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m for children aged 6 weeks to 4 years old, starting on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

With a focus on preparing children for a successful school career, the daycare program aims to equip them with the essential skills, knowledge, and emotional readiness needed to thrive in a formal educational setting.

The state-of-the-art facilities are attached to Rincon Elementary and Guyton Elementary, offering two daycares exclusively for ECSD employees. This new childcare provides ECSD employees with a convenient and high-quality solution for their childcare needs.

