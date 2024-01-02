‘We need people to slow down:’ Drivers react to new school zone speed cameras in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some new speed cameras are set to go live around some schools in Savannah.

The new speed cameras being introduced in and around three school zones are giving community members some mixed feelings. WTOC spoke to some of them to see how they think it’ll affect the people driving through these areas during school hours.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Driver J.J. Knight said.

Savannah Police are issuing some new photo enforced speeding cameras to be placed on roads near Godley Station School, DeRenne Middle School, and STEM Academy, in the hopes to prevent accidents and encourage driver safety.

The 30 day warning period for drivers here before people will actually be ticketed for speeding is set to begin Wednesday. Some drivers in this area say these new cameras could stop any potential accidents from happening in the future.

“We need people to slow down by the schools they don’t need to be speeding. There’s a lot of car accidents that happen every day, so anything that can stop the car accidents, I’m for it,” Maleik Sampson said.

While new to these three school zones in particular, these cameras are already being used near schools across the county. A parent WTOC talked to said the new camera zones are a teaching tool.

“I have a young daughter who’s just learning to drive and I’m teaching her that you want to always do what’s right even when no one is looking, so just assume that someone is looking all the time,” Patrick Kirkland said.

Still, though, some don’t like how the tickets are mailed out after the fact.

“It’s gonna affect them a lot because they’re not going to pay attention for real. They’re just coming through, going along on their jobs or just coming to get something to eat and not paying attention to what’s going on and they come right through there speeding, not aware and, boom, now they got a speeding ticket they gotta pay for and they ain’t even know they got one,” Knight said.

With these new changes, people driving here will surely need to drive with some added vigilance in 2024.

With schools opening back up from holiday break, these photo enforced speeding cameras will begin operating as soon as Wednesday.

