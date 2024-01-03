Sky Cams
18 defendants charged with meth, heroin distribution conspiracy in Statesboro

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eighteen defendants are in custody awaiting legal proceedings after their initial court appearances from a 55-count drug trafficking indictment in U.S. District Court.

The 18 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, with others additionally charged with possession and distribution of drugs and illegal firearms use and possession, along with multiple charges related to the use of cell phones inside and outside Georgia prison facilities to advance the conspiracy, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Those named in the indictment include:

  • Brett Youmans, 45, of Dublin, Ga. Youmans currently is an inmate at the Coffee County Correctional Facility serving the remainder of a state sentence for illegal gun possession.
  • Woodrow Scott, 52, an inmate at Macon State Prison where he is serving a life sentence for murder.
  • Constance Marie Scott, 51, of Brookhaven, Ga., sister of Woodrow Scott.
  • Patrick Portwood, 42, of Dublin, Ga. Portwood currently is an inmate at the Burress Correctional Training Center serving the remainder of a state sentence for methamphetamine distribution.
  • Jermaine Maurice Brown, 46, of Vidalia, Ga.
  • John Taylor Jackson, 35, of Vidalia, Ga.
  • Brittany Nicole Cook, 33, of Lyons, Ga.
  • Joshua Brown, 22, of Vidalia, Ga.
  • Stacy NeeSmith, 40, Dublin, Ga.
  • Cordell Stallings,55, of Lyons, Ga.
  • Joshua James Carlo, 47, of Uvalda, Ga.
  • Willie Brown, 52, of Vidalia, Ga.
  • Jody Ivey, 42, of Ivey, Ga.
  • Antone Victoria, 43, of Vidalia, Ga.
  • Tiffany Marie Turbyfill, 33, of Twin City, Ga.
  • Laquanta King, 35, of Atlanta.
  • Wesley McRae, 40, of Hawkinsville, Ga.
  • Jaquan Collier, 24, of Vidalia, Ga. Prior to his arrest, Collier worked as a jailer at Toombs County Detention Center.

In addition to drug charges, several of the defendants are charged with illegal gun possession. The indictment includes notice of forfeiture of 16 firearms seized during the investigation.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Vidalia Police Department.

