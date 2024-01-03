Burton community mourns loss of 14-year-old boy shot, killed while playing video games inside home

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton community is mourning the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

It happened around 10:30 Monday night at a home on Castle Rock Road.

There deputies found Jerrieme Washington shot.

Investigators have not announced any arrests and say Washington was playing video games when gunfire erupted from the street.

WTOC received an incident report from deputies.

They note that investigators observed a car in the front of the house with a shattered back window and several bullet holes in the home’s windows.

Now the teen’s soccer coach is speaking to WTOC.

Imer Hernandez says he first saw Jeriemme “LJ” Washington play soccer when he was just seven years old.

“He impressed me. All his effort that he put on the field, never gave up,” Hernandez says.

But it was LJ’s character that Hernandez says impressed him most.

“I don’t remember seeing him sad. In a game or practice when he missed a goal, it was for a second or two that he put his head down then he’d get up with a smile like, ‘Don’t worry. I’ll try next time.”

Seven years later the soccer coach is now grief stricken after Beaufort County deputies say LJ was shot and killed inside his Burton home Monday while playing video games.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson tells WTOC that due to the crime scene, investigators believe this to be a targeted incident.

“You can see it in my face that I might look normal, but in my heart, I’m still devastated.”

We met with Hernandez on the same field where he says LJ played his last home game.

Often driving LJ to practices for several years the coach says he came to know the teen well.

“He became my son. We went to the ice cream shop because I knew he liked ice cream. We had so much fun talking, just unforgettable moments.”

Reporter: “Have you talked with his teammates at all? How are they doing?”

“All the kids are still crying. They used to sit and have lunch together at school every day and talk. All the teammates he had for many years are very sad.”

Hernandez is still trying to make sense of LJ’s death as his Club Beaufort de Futbol team grapples with how to carry on without one of their own.

“My goal was to see him a grown man, a dad, a teacher, being a professional in any area in life, and then he’s gone. It’s like all the time I’ve been preparing him, dreaming to see him as a role model, I won’t see that anymore. It’s painful.”

The Beaufort County School District confirms that Washington was a student at Battery Creek High School and grief counselors will be available as needed for his classmates and staff.

The Beaufort County School District provided WTOC will the following statement:

“When students and school personnel are affected by a tragedy, a team of district grief counselors are deployed to affected schools as needed.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Washington’s family.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call our non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777, or if wishing to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1110.

