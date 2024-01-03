Sky Cams
Canady’s Coats for Kids Drive comes to an end

Canady's Coats for Kids Coat Drive
Canady's Coats for Kids Coat Drive(Canady's)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Canady’s Coats for Kids Drive has came to an end.

Wednesday was the last day to make a donation.

The Canady heating air and plumbing came to collect the boxes filled with coats all thanks to you.

They are teaming up with United way of the coastal empire to give out the coats.

They will deliver those coats Thursday at 11 a.m. at 428 Bull Street in Savannah.

