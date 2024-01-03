City of Hinesville issues boil water advisory for customers east of Wallace Martin Dr.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville issued a boil water advisory for all customers connected to the water system east of Wallace Martin Drive Wednesday.

Officials say this is due to the repair of a water main break on Highway 84.

Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

Click here for the complete CDC guidance.

Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

For more information contact the City of Hinesville Water System Contacts - 912-876-8216 or 912-876-3564

