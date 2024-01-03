Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Federal Reserve’s minutes show officials optimistic about inflation

A positive report from the Federal Reserve could mean lower prices for consumers in 2024.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Inflation is in a better place than it has been, and the job market is slowing down. That is what policymakers at the Federal Reserve concluded last month, according to the minutes from its December meeting released on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve officials left interest rates alone at the end of 2023. It was the third month in a row the rates did not change.

Notes taken during its most recent meeting showed policymakers at the central bank also signaling towards three rate cuts this year. Their forecasts said lowering rates “would be appropriate” because of the good signs they are seeing when it comes to inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke more about the bank’s position in a news conference last month.

“We still have a ways to go,” said Powell on December 13. “No one is declaring victory. That would be premature, and we can’t be guaranteed of this progress. So, we’re moving carefully in making that assessment of whether we need to do more or not.”

Powell said officials could also tighten its policy if that means achieving its goal of two percent inflation. The Fed started raising rates in March 2022 to fight rising consumer prices. That led to 11 more hikes to a benchmark rate at 5.4%, the highest it has been in decades.

Powell was also asked why he thinks the American people are not sold on the economy’s future despite optimism from economists.

He said, “While inflation is coming down and that’s very good news, the price levels is not coming down. Prices of some goods and services are coming down. But overall, you know, in the aggregate, the price level is not good. So, people are still living with high prices. And that is something that people don’t like.”

Consumer prices were more than three percent higher in November. Yet, that is a far cry from the 9.1% they were in June of 2022.

Powell said the Fed will do everything it can to achieve maximum employment while stabilizing prices.

Copyright 2024 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after police chase, crash on Abercorn Street
14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside his home
14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside his home
Gray Television partnered with Poynter Institute's Mediawise project to empower people to...
New law passed in Georgia to protect online consumers
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Cartina Jefferson
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing 50-year-old woman

Latest News

Pembroke seeing increase in economic growth
Pembroke seeing increase in economic growth
Jerrieme Washington
Burton community mourns loss of 14-year-old boy shot, killed while playing video games inside home
In preparation of the upcoming school year, Hinesville will host a winter, back-to-school...
Winter back-to-school supply drive to be held in Hinesville
Hyundai Metaplant using South Effingham High facility to train
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to supporters during rally Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot over Jan. 6 attack