Fort Pulaski National Monument begins 100th anniversary year with public archeology exhibit at City Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski National Monument will celebrate its 100th anniversary of becoming a National Park Service unit in 2024,this month, they are offering special events, programs, and exhibits that share some of the park’s lesser-known stories.

From January 8 to January 20, 2024, visitors to Savannah City Hall will have the opportunity to view a temporary exhibit highlighting recent archeological study of the Workers Village on Cockspur Island.

While known for a pivotal Civil War battle, Cockspur Island and Fort Pulaski rest upon layers of complex history. Park archeologists recently investigated the Workers’ Village, home to the enslaved and free people who built Fort Pulaski, and later, hospital patients, self-emancipated “contrabands,” soldiers, and officer’s families.

This temporary exhibit at Savannah City Hall kicks off Fort Pulaski’s anniversary year by exploring the Workers’ Village site history, highlighting new archaeological discoveries, and shedding light on the challenge of preserving Fort Pulaski. Visitors will also get to see select artifacts from recent excavations.

Park archeologist and acting Chief of Resources Laura Seifert will open the exhibit with her “Hungry for History” talk at Savannah City Hall on January 10 at 12:00 PM.

For more information, please call the visitor center during business hours at 912-219-4233, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fopu, email fopu_information@nps.gov, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FortPulaskiNPS.

