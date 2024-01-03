Frosty morning ahead of tonight's rain chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cold start to the day with many of us below freezing this morning.

Give yourself extra time to get where you are going this morning! You will probably have to get rid of some frost on your windshield. pic.twitter.com/e9za4qJAjh — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 3, 2024

Give yourself extra time to get where you need to be, you will probably have to defrost your car before hitting the roads! Clouds increase this morning with temperatures climbing to the lower 50s by lunchtime. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s, followed by showers moving in late this afternoon through this evening. Tonight will be damp with temperatures in the 40s after sunset. The rain will clear out after midnight.

Although the rain will be gone, there will still be some damp roads around during our Thursday morning commute. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s followed by highs in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday looks dry and cool with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs back in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll then see another good chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms on Saturday. We’ll start off warmer with lows close to 50 degrees followed by highs near 70 as this system moves through. Almost all of us will see rain during the day, if you have outdoor plans during the afternoon and the evening, you might want to push them inside.

Drier weather returns Sunday with highs near 60. Looking ahead to next week. Monday looks mostly dry but showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

