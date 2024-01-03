Sky Cams
Georgia Southern hires new strength and conditioning coach

James Heiss
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - James Heiss has been named the new Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at Georgia Southern. Eagles’ Head Coach Clay Helton announced the hire Wednesday.

Heiss spent the 2023 season with Nebraska, and four years at Buffalo from 2019-2022. He was at Baylor in 2017 and 2018, working on player development.

“I am extremely excited to bring my family to Statesboro and to work with a storied football program,” Heiss said in a statement. “To be given the opportunity that Coach Helton and Mr. Benko have afforded me to come to be part of Eagles Nation is one I do not take lightly. With the help of everybody in the Georgia Southern University athletic department, I am eager to create further championship opportunities and positively impact the community and student-athletes.”

Heiss is a National Strength and Conditioning Association member, and a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association member.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Heiss to the Georgia Southern Football family,” said Head Coach Clay Helton. “Coach Heiss is known for helping student-athletes reach their full potential in the weight room. With his time at Baylor and Nebraska he knows how to develop players at an elite level. We look forward to him taking our strength & conditioning program to new heights under his leadership.”

