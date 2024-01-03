Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers declares for 2024 NFL Draft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers announced via social media Tuesday night that he’s declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers, coming off his junior season in Athens, was the first two-time Mackey Award-winner in college football history. The award is given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

“Dawg Nation, words cannot describe how thankful I am for what these last 3 years brought,” Bowers said in his Instagram post. “It has been an unbelievable honor and privilege to play for this university. It has given me memories that will last a lifetime.”

In three years as a Bulldog, Bowers had 175 catches, totaling 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. Bowers was a three-time All-SEC and All-American selection. He was also an integral part in Georgia’s back-to-back National Championships.

He saw less action in 2023 after ankle surgery in mid-October. Bowers missed three full games, and parts of select others.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end is the No. 5 prospect available in the 2024 draft according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper.

