A huge night for the city: 140th annual Savannah city council inauguration

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Jan. 2 is the first official act of the city council of Savannah as they swear in their oath for office.

A night of celebration for the city of Savannah.

As one by one each of the eight councilmen and women took their oath of office.

“I Dietrich Legget solemnly swear, that I will well and truly perform, the duties of the councilman of the city of the savannah GA with the best of my skill and ability that is to me and that feels to be, fair to the city without fear, favor or affection, so help me god.”

And lastly, the man of the city, Mayor Van R Johnson took the stage for this oath an final inauguration speech

“In addition to being a loving city, I also want the next four years in office to represent a city that is livable, safe, resilient, and a city of legacy,” said Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says that his primary focus for the next 4 years is create a city of love, kindness, and leave the city better than he found it.

This new city council will have its first council meeting January 11th.

