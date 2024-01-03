Hyundai Metaplant using South Effingham High facility to train

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is using space in the Effingham County School District to train future automotive professionals.

According to the school district, HMGMA is using the Agriculture Mechanics Lab at South Effingham High.

Dr. Brent Stubbs, the Head of Learning & Development at HMGMA, said in a prepared statement, “We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of the Effingham County School District and SEHS to provide a space where we can conduct critical welding training in preparation for the opening of our plant. We know this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship.”

Besides using the facilities, part of the collaboration includes HMGMA trainers and managers discussing careers and high-tech manufacturing with Effingham County students.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.