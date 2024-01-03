Sky Cams
Identity released of 14-year-old shot, killed while playing video games inside home

14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside home
14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside home(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The identity has been released of a Lowcountry teenager that was shot and killed while playing video games inside his home.

According to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, 14-year-old Jerrieme Washington was shot and killed on Jan. 1.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Washington was playing video games when shots rang out in Burton.

There were two 911 calls from the area. The first was about shots fired and it came from Pulaski Drive and the second came from a home on Castle Rock Road, when someone reported a gunshot victim. Those calls came in within the same couple of minutes around 10:38 p.m.

First responders tried to save the 14-year-old’s life, but were unable to, with him dying at the scene.

Washington was a student at Battery Creek High School.

The Beaufort County School District provided WTOC will the following statement:

“When students and school personnel are affected by a tragedy, a team of district grief counselors are deployed to affected schools as needed.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call our non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777, or if wishing to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1110.

